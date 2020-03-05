Carlow-Kilkenny TD wants action on Autism strategy as Dáil sits again today

The 33rd Dail will sit for the second time in Leinster House today but no Taoiseach will be elected and no government will be formed.

However, one local TD says there is real work that could be going ahead.

Kathleen Funchion has written to the Ceann Chomhairle asking him to set up an all-party Autism committee.

The move was approved in the last Dáil to try and deliver a National Autism Empowerment Strategy.

Deputy Funchion says she’s hoping to meet the Ceann Chomhairle today to get this work started.