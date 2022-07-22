Carlow Kilkenny TD’s voice outrage over AIB move to withdraw cash services in Tullow and other branches

AIB’s being called upon to prove that it’s necessary to withdraw cash services from 70 of its branches, including the one in Tullow.

The bank is now coming under pressure from across the country to reverse the decision it announced earlier this week with the backlash coming not just from customers but also public representatives.

Carlow Kilkenny Fianna Fáil Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has already written to the financial institution seeking a meeting with its CEO.

Meanwhile local Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion says her party too is on the case.

“The party, and particularly our Finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty has been in contact with the AIB and we do have some campaigns planned aswell in relation to trying to negotiate with them, talk to them or meet with them about this and see can it be stopped. Or at least can they have a period of consultation with people”