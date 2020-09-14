Carlow & Kilkenny to be highlighted as food destinations

Food producers, eateries, breweries and distilleries will be at the fore when KCLR takes to the road later this week with Taste Kilkenny and Taste in Carlow.

The road show will highlight how our two counties are food destinations that are also steeped in heritage.

Chairperson of Carlow Tourism Michael Walsh says if we spend our money locally, we keep jobs in the region.

He also says we have high quality local produce on the menu in our hotels and restaurants telling KCLR “We have a lot of good producers in Carlow, both food & drink, like you have the Carlow Farmers’ Market every Saturday morning, you can see all the good food that’s available there, the likes of Malone’s Fruit Farm, you have Seerys Bakery there, they’re two very good food producers locally where as beer is very good, the likes of Walsh Whisky, another good producer so there’s plenty and there’s lots in the county”.