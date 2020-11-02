Carlow & Kilkenny to share €177,000 in Clár funding

€177,000 being allocated to Carlow & Kilkenny under the Clár programme.

The programme provides for small scale projects in designated rural areas that have experienced significant levels of population decline.

Local FG Deputy John Paul Phelan’s told KCLR News that €50,000’s going to Muckalee Community Creche, St Brendan’s N.S and Muckalee Parish Committee for the completion of the area’s car park and associated works.

€49,950 is being gifted to Ballymurphy Community Group for car park improvements with Old Leighlin Community Support Ltd. getting the same amount for its car park and also to help with foothpaths & public lighting.

While Coolagh Church & Community Hall will benefit from €27,000 for safety measures and access improvement.