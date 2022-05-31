Carlow leads Kilkenny in nominations for Best Place to Holiday competition

Carlow is ahead of Kilkenny in the nominations for the Best Place in Ireland to Holiday.

Carlow has had five nominations for the competition which is being run by the Irish Times in association with Fáilte Ireland.

Kilkenny has had only two so far.

Chairperson of the Judging Panel Conor Goodman is surprised locals haven’t been more vocal about what is on offer:

“The competition has had 450 entries. So, Co. Cork has 80, Co. Clare has 20, Co. Kerry has 49. Just 2 for Kilkenny and 5 for Carlow. It’s amazing to me really because both counties have so much to offer”

It’s not over yet though.

Conor says you have until June 7th to get your nominations in online:

“It’s all very simple. You write a little pitch for the place you think is the best to holiday in Ireland. It can be up to 300 words but it doesn’t need to be as long as that”

You can nominate your favourite holiday destination in Ireland here.