“The vitality of a town very much dwells in the well-being of its people”.

So says a new Local Election hopeful for Carlow town.

Jolly O’Rock moved to the municipal district in 2001 and now aims to represent those across that community as an Independent councillor.

She’s told KCLR News that her mandate’s to empower our young people so they can reach their full potential.

Jolly also aims to promote and maintain family wellness, mental wellness, community engagement, promoting social inclusion and integration, while also supporting and protecting vulnerable people and their carers.

She’s advocating too for a more comprehensive civic education to enrich children’s learning experience and creating employment and work experience opportunities for young people and other community members.