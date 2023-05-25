KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Carlow Local Enterprise Office names the business to represent the county at the National Enterprise Awards Final
Software company 'Forest Rock Technologies' goes forward to the event on the 1st June at the Mansion House in Dublin
Carlow Local Enterprise Office has named their business that will represent the county in the National Enterprise Awards Final.
They join Kilkenny company ‘CHI Environmental’ who were selected recently to represent the county.
The finalists compete for a prize fund of 50 thousand euro.