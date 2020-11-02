Carlow Lotto punter snaps up €5,000 Hallowe’en win

A local person’s €5,000 richer after their numbers came up in the Hallowe’en Lotto draw.

The anonymous customer struck a €10 patent on their BoyleSports account for the Daily Millions draw on Saturday evening, knowing that they would be guaranteed a return if either of the three numbers came out.

But things got a lot better than that when numbers 9, 11 and 14 all rolled out beating odds of 375/1 in the process.

From their total stake of €70, the different combinations of bets added up to a cool total payout of €5,170.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said “Our Carlow customer took a clever approach knowing that only one number was required to get a return, but the handsome rewards on offer for all three came to fruition and we congratulate them on their big win.”