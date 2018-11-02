Carlow man arrested in connection with Thursday's murder in Kildare
KCLR News

Carlow man arrested in connection with Thursday’s murder in Kildare

KCLR96FM News & Sport 12 mins ago
Less than a minute
Garda and phone. File photo.
Garda and phone. File photo.

A Carlow man has been arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of David Boland in Co. Kildare

The 34 year old Nurney businessman was stabbed in an incident on Duke Street in Athy at 5.30 yesterday morning.

He later died at Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

Gardai investigating the circumstances surrounding his death detained a “young man” from the Carlow area yesterday.

He is being questioned at Kildare Town Garda Station.

KCLR96FM News & Sport

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close