Carlow man arrested in connection with Thursday’s murder in Kildare

A Carlow man has been arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of David Boland in Co. Kildare

The 34 year old Nurney businessman was stabbed in an incident on Duke Street in Athy at 5.30 yesterday morning.

He later died at Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

Gardai investigating the circumstances surrounding his death detained a “young man” from the Carlow area yesterday.

He is being questioned at Kildare Town Garda Station.