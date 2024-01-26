FeaturedKCLR NewsNews & Sport

Carlow man bidding to represent Ireland in Eurovision

The group was formed by Louis Walsh

26/01/2024
Image: RTE

There’s some local interest in tonight’s choosing of Ireland’s Eurovision representative.

Neung Kelly from Carlow is part of new Irish boyband Next in Line which is hoping to secure the big gig.

The fivesome formed by Louis Walsh also includes Conor Davis, Joshua Regala, Conor O’Farrell, and Harry O’Connell.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by |Next In Line| (@nextinlinemusic)

Their track ‘Love Like Us’ goes up against five others; ‘Love Me Like I Do’ from Erica-Cody, ‘Go Tobann’ from AILSHA, ‘Judas’ from JyellowL (aka Jean-Luc Uddoh), ‘Let Me Be The Fire’ from Isabella Kearney and ‘Doomsday Blue’ from Bambie Thug.

All will perform on tonight’s Late Late Show where one will be selected to go forward to Malmo, Sweden in May.

**EMBARGOED UNTIL 6AM 26/01/2024** Repro Free: 25/01/2024 Host Patrick Kielty pictured at The Late Late Eurosong Press Event with Ireland’s six hopefuls (back L-R) AILSHA, Isabella Kearney, Erica-Cody, JyellowL & Toshín, Bambie Thug and (front) Next in Line who will battle it out tomorrow night in a bid to represent Ireland in Malmö, Sweden in May of this year at the 68th Eurovision Song Contest. Picture Andres Poveda
