Carlow man bidding to represent Ireland in Eurovision

There’s some local interest in tonight’s choosing of Ireland’s Eurovision representative.

Neung Kelly from Carlow is part of new Irish boyband Next in Line which is hoping to secure the big gig.

The fivesome formed by Louis Walsh also includes Conor Davis, Joshua Regala, Conor O’Farrell, and Harry O’Connell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by |Next In Line| (@nextinlinemusic)

Their track ‘Love Like Us’ goes up against five others; ‘Love Me Like I Do’ from Erica-Cody, ‘Go Tobann’ from AILSHA, ‘Judas’ from JyellowL (aka Jean-Luc Uddoh), ‘Let Me Be The Fire’ from Isabella Kearney and ‘Doomsday Blue’ from Bambie Thug.

All will perform on tonight’s Late Late Show where one will be selected to go forward to Malmo, Sweden in May.