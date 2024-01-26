FeaturedKCLR NewsNews & Sport
Carlow man bidding to represent Ireland in Eurovision
The group was formed by Louis Walsh
There’s some local interest in tonight’s choosing of Ireland’s Eurovision representative.
Neung Kelly from Carlow is part of new Irish boyband Next in Line which is hoping to secure the big gig.
The fivesome formed by Louis Walsh also includes Conor Davis, Joshua Regala, Conor O’Farrell, and Harry O’Connell.
Their track ‘Love Like Us’ goes up against five others; ‘Love Me Like I Do’ from Erica-Cody, ‘Go Tobann’ from AILSHA, ‘Judas’ from JyellowL (aka Jean-Luc Uddoh), ‘Let Me Be The Fire’ from Isabella Kearney and ‘Doomsday Blue’ from Bambie Thug.
All will perform on tonight’s Late Late Show where one will be selected to go forward to Malmo, Sweden in May.