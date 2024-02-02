Carlow man Kevin Regan and his The Irish F1 Show crew celebrating after taking silver in the Sports Podcast Awards

A Carlow man’s celebrating after his The Irish F1 Show crew took silver at the Sports Podcast Awards.

Kevin Regan is joined by Barry Rabbitt and Richard Kearney for the popular piece that “takes a light hearted fans view of all things Formula 1”.

They were surprised to discover some time ago that they’d been named finalists in the Sports Podcast Awards and appealed to their 1,500 followers and others through various media outlets, including KCLR, for a wider support.

They’ve now been told that they came second in their category and, as the gold winner focuses on motorcycle racing, the team with Carlow ties can say they are the best F1 podcast in the globe!

