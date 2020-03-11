KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Carlow man on board a Coronavirus hit cruise ship docked in California

Seamus Keating and his wife Margaret are on the Grand Princess

A cruise ship. Photo: pexels.com
A Carlow native is on board a Coronavirus-hit cruise ship that’s been docked in California for the past few days.

Nineteen crew members and two passengers on the Grand Princess have tested positive for Covid-19.

Seamus Keating has been living in Scotland for more than 30 years but still holds an Irish passport.

His wife Margaret says the Irish consulate have been a big help as they try to get on the flight home.

