Carlow man recovering from Covid-19 after three weeks on ventilator

The family of a Carlow man are celebrating his recovery from Covid-19.

Sixty four-year-old Christy Williamson from Oak Park Estate spent three weeks on a ventilator after becoming very ill when he contracted the coronavirus.

He has been awake for the past week and was discharged from St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny yesterday.

Hi daughter Niamh told Sue Nunn on The Way it Is that her Dad had been “dependent on machines to keep him alive” but that they’re delighted to have him back closer to home at the District Hospital now.