Carlow man to cover 150km this week for Family Carers

A Carlow man plans to run 150 kilometres this week for Family Carers Ireland.

Starting today, David Buckley is to run seven half-marathons in seven days while keeping within the 2km radius of his home.

Mary Walsh is the Carlow/Kilkenny Carers Support Manager with Family Carers Ireland and she told KCLR news she’s very thankful to David for his support.

She says so many charities have seen a downturn in their funding at the moment with a lot of their key fundraising events being forced to cancel.

