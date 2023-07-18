KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Carlow man who died after an accident in Hong Kong will be buried this week

Paul Joseph Costigan had been living in Greystones, Co Wicklow but was originally from Rathnapish

Photo of Aisling Bolton Dowling Aisling Bolton Dowling18/07/2023

The Carlow man who died in Hong Kong this month will be buried locally this week.

Paul Joseph Costigan had been living in Greystones, Co Wicklow but was originally from Rathnapish.

He died in the Asian city two weeks ago after an accident on the 5th of July.

He’ll be buried in St Mary’s Cemetery Carlow on Thursday after a funeral mass in The Cathedral of the Assumption.

Photo of Aisling Bolton Dowling Aisling Bolton Dowling18/07/2023