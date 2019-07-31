Carlow man who sued Gardaí for wrongful arrest, overwhelmed with the support

Ger and Martha were overwhelmed with the result and the support.

So says the solicitor for a Carlow man who sued the Garda Commissioner and the State after he was wrongfully arrested in Carlow in December 2012 when his fiancée was randomly attacked on the street.

Another man was subsequently jailed for seven years for the attack.

Gerald Jennings was awarded €1.1million euro by a High Court jury this week.

His solictor Brian Gill says they are just relieved now that it’s over:

“A long, arduous road ever since the events of December 2012. The case itself got up and running shortly after that and because it was a fully contested case, the State contested all of the allegations that were being made by Gerald.

“As a result we were on proof of every allegation that we were making which inevitably protracted the case. It was a full fight right to the end and was obviously fully contested during the entire trial.”

KCLR contacted An Garda Síochána for comment, but they say they will not be commenting on named individuals or matters before the courts.