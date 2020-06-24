Carlow McDonald’s reopens for walk-in takeaways

The McDonald’s in Carlow’s Kennedy Avenue is reopening for walk-in takeaways today.

Queues can be expected, as a limited number of people will be allowed inside to adhere to social distancing.

There will also be fewer self-order screens switched on and those in use will be sanitised at least every 30 minutes.

The McDonald’s on Hebron Road in Kilkenny have given no date yet to reopen for walk-in customers, with only their Drive Thru in operation currently.