Carlow men better than their Kilkenny counterparts when it comes to picking engagement rings

Carlow men are braver than Kilkenny men when it comes to picking out an engagement ring.

That’s according to stats released by bespokediamonds.ie for Valentine’s Day.

They say 52% of engagement rings in Carlow are chosen by men within Kilkenny 58% come in with their partner to decide.

Carlow couples prefer lab-grown diamonds but Kilkenny slightly favours natural diamonds.

The most popular ring in both counties is a round cut solitaire costing anything from almost €3000 up to €19,000.