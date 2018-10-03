Carlow museum searching for six families related to group of Mercy Nuns from Carlow

Carlow Museum is searching for six families related to a group of Mercy nuns from Carlow who established a convent and ultimately a university in the US.

The seven sisters who went to Pittsburgh in 1843 are to be commemorated and awarded posthumous honourary degrees from Carlow University in an event in November at the Mercy Convent.

John McDarby from Carlow County Museum says they want relatives of the nuns to come along to the commemoration.

The families being sought are Warde, Cullen, Reid, Strange, McDarby and O’Briens.