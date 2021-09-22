KCLR BlogKCLR NewsNews & Sport

Carlow native describes Melbourne quake

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke Send an email 22/09/2021
Melbourne (File Photo)

The Australian city of Melbourne has been hit by an earthquake, measuring 5-point-8 on the Richter scale.

Some damage to buildings has been reported – with bricks falling onto the street and power-lines knocked down.

There have been no serious injuries.

The shaking was also felt outside the city,

Sheila Murphy from Tullow outlined the experience on KCLR earlier:

“We’ve had a couple in Melbourne before but not anything like that. You know when it only lasts 30 seconds I think it takes you about 20 seconds to realise something is happening. A lot of people said it felt like a very large truck coming at you fast. And other people that were outside said you could feel the actual vibration on the ground itself”

 

 

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke Send an email 22/09/2021