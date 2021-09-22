Carlow native describes Melbourne quake

The Australian city of Melbourne has been hit by an earthquake, measuring 5-point-8 on the Richter scale.

Some damage to buildings has been reported – with bricks falling onto the street and power-lines knocked down.

There have been no serious injuries.

The shaking was also felt outside the city,

Sheila Murphy from Tullow outlined the experience on KCLR earlier:

“We’ve had a couple in Melbourne before but not anything like that. You know when it only lasts 30 seconds I think it takes you about 20 seconds to realise something is happening. A lot of people said it felt like a very large truck coming at you fast. And other people that were outside said you could feel the actual vibration on the ground itself”