Carlow nurse wins major award from Trinity College for her work at Tallaght University Hospital
She's been awarded the Dean of Health Sciences Award
A Carlow nurse has won a major award from Trinity College for her work at Tallaght University Hospital.
Shauna Delaney’s been recognised for her commitment to improving patient care in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Carlow town native from Browns Road, has just been awarded the Dean of Health Sciences Award for Outstanding Contribution to Teaching in Professional Practice under the School of Nursing and Midwifery.