Carlow one of the counties with the highest rates of Covid19 related deaths since the beginning of the Pandemic

Carlow is one of the counties with the highest rates of COVID19 related deaths since the beginning of the Pandemic.

According to the latest report by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, Carlow has a mortality rate of 200.2 per 100,000 of the population.

It sits at sixth place on the table, with Mayo at the highest with 261.3 per 100,000 followed by Louth, Cavan, Monaghan, and Dublin.

Carlow GP Sinead Byrne is urging the public to get their covid-19 vaccines and boosters to defend against the rise in cases; “People are aware that their friends, colleagues, family have been quite sick so our one line of defense against both influenza and covid is vaccines and that is just the way to stop it, the vaccine clinics are running in most GP surgeries every week, they’re available through our pharmacies and the HSE also have vaccines available”.