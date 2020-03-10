Carlow Parade officially cancelled due to coronavirus

The Carlow Town St Patrick’s Day Parade was officially cancelled last night.

At a meeting, the committee decided that due to concerns over the Coronavirus, and in line with the recommendations of the cabinet sub-committee it would cancel the event.

In a statement organiser Bríde de Róiste thanked the “3 local marching bands and all who were preparing floats and walking groups to participate in the parade as well as all who supported us in any way with preparations over the past few months”

Kilkenny St Patrick’s Day Parade was called off ahead of the government recommendations yesterday afternoon.

It means the Carnival and street party due to take place on John St. after the Parade are also off

But as things stands the Tradfest events around the city are still going ahead next weekend.

However Kilkenny County council has also cancelled a planned open day at Evans Home on Saturday 14th March.