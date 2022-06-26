Carlow people are recycling more electronics than Kilkenny people

The amount of e-waste collected in Carlow last year was well above the national average while Kilkenny was lagging behind.

Each person in Carlow – on average – recycled 12-point-2 kilos of electrical waste last year.

According to figures from WEEE Ireland that’s well above the national average of 10.9kg but is actually less than the 12.9kg collected the previous year.

It equates to a total of 697 tonnes of old devices and appliance in 20-21.

9.1kg of e-waste was recycled per person in Kilkenny last year which is also down on the 9.5kilos recorded in 20-10 for the county.

The Recycling body says that ‘After the safe removal of hazardous elements, 82% of all material collected is recovered for use again in manufacturing.

For last year the equivalent of over 230-thoudand tonnes of CO2 emissions were avoided by recycling e-waste instead of send it to landfill – That is the equivalent of the annual carbon consumption of 4-thousand-600 hectares of trees.