Carlow people improved their saving habits during pandemic

Covid-19 has changed Carlow people’s saving habits.

Since the virus broke out in March, more locals have been lodging savings into their Credit Union accounts.

Siobhan Gray is the credit manager at Carlow District Credit Union.

She says lay offs during the pandemic taught people about the importance of having a rainy day fund;

“The people of Carlow are more conscious of saving now” Siobhan told KCLR Live. “We found it surprising during Covid, when people were sadly temporarily laid off, they consistently kept their savings up- for the rainy day, for the likes of a second wave, or if anything else comes up that they’re protected. People were very clever this time which is great.”