Carlow Pipe Band off to World Championships
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Carlow Pipe Band off to World Championships

KCLR96FM News & Sport 2 hours ago
Less than a minute

Carlow Pipe Band’s leaves for the World Pipe Band Championships today.

The local group finished its domestic season with the IPBA Champion of Champions title & today head to Glasgow, Scotland to compete in Saturday’s event.

It’s quite the achievement especially considering members are just three years together.

9 pipers & 9 drummers with their families & supporters are making the journey, 20 of them in total.

Hugh Conaghan says its already been a great year for them.

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close