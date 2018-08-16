Carlow Pipe Band off to World Championships

Carlow Pipe Band’s leaves for the World Pipe Band Championships today.

The local group finished its domestic season with the IPBA Champion of Champions title & today head to Glasgow, Scotland to compete in Saturday’s event.

It’s quite the achievement especially considering members are just three years together.

9 pipers & 9 drummers with their families & supporters are making the journey, 20 of them in total.

Hugh Conaghan says its already been a great year for them.