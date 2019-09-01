KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Carlow ploughman claimed silver in World Ploughing Championships
Éamonn Tracey was awarded his medals at the awards ceremony last night
There was great excitement at the World Ploughing Championships in the US last night as a Carlow ploughman was awarded a silver medal.
Éamonn Tracey may not have managed to retain his overall Gold from last year but there was still plenty of cheering when he took second place.
He was however, awarded a gold medal in the Conventional Grassland Category .
Anna-Marie McHugh presented the awards in Minnesota last night.