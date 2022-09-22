Carlow ploughman Eamon Tracey in pole position heading into final day of World Ploughing contest

Carlow’s Eamon Tracey is looking for a fourth World Ploughing Championship title today.

The Garyhill man is leading the field going into the final day of competitions in the Worlds Senior Conventional Class.

He claimed another National title in that event on Wednesday.

This year’s ploughing championships will draw to a close today with the results to be announced this evening.

Day two in Ratheniska saw a record crowd of 115,500 on site – the highest ever day attendance in the history of the event.

There’s a wet start to Day 3 though after two days of glorious sunshine in Co Laois.