Carlow Primary School principal Fergal Browne says autism diagnosis delay is having effect on school placements

A Carlow school principal’s warning of delays in having children diagnosed with autism.

Principal of St Josephs’ Primary school in Carlow Fergal Browne says there’s a major backlog with the HSE assessments at the moment.

Councillor Browne says the health authority needs to address the issue urgently or it will affect school kids getting the right placements for the next year:

“There are many parents who are waiting for their children’s diagnosis of autism, there’s a major delay in the HSE in terms of getting assessments done, and that’s having a big impact on schools”.

He said “I’m hoping that it will be rectified over the summer holidays, I know some private places are doing assessments but there’s a major delay with the HSE and the soon as that’s rectified the better because it’s leaving schools in a very difficult position for the next academic year”.