Four taken to hospital and route closed following crash in county Carlow
Emergency services are attending the scene
Four people have been taken to hospital following a two car crash in County Carlow this evening.
Following the incident the N81 is closed between Tullow & the junction with the N80.
Fire crews from Tullow & Carlow Town are in attendance as well as National Ambulance Service & Gardai.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and to instead take an alternative route.