Four taken to hospital and route closed following crash in county Carlow

Emergency services are attending the scene

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 01/10/2020
Photo: from Carlow County Fire & Rescue Service Facebook

Four people have been taken to hospital following a two car crash in County Carlow this evening.

Following the incident the N81 is closed between Tullow & the junction with the N80.

Fire crews from Tullow & Carlow Town are in attendance as well as National Ambulance Service & Gardai.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and to instead take an alternative route.

 

 

 

 

