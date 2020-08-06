Carlow school confident about reopening following successful summer programme

A Carlow school principal says his successful summer provision programme is proof that schools can reopen safely in September.

St Joseph’s National School ran the programme for children with autism throughout the month of July, with no Covid outbreaks.

The children had a normal 5 hour school day, from Monday to Friday.

Principal Fergal Browne says it went so well that he’s now confident about fully reopening the school:

“We’re unique in St Joseph’s where we actually had four weeks of July provision based in our school. It was a great way of testing the waters, it went very well. The pupils and the parents were delighted with it, and the staff. So hopefully we’ll be well set up to go in September.”