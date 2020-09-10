Carlow school’s focus is on staying open according to its principal

A local principal says he has been sending children home if they start looking pale or for having a pains in their stomachs.

Simon Lewis from Carlow’s Educate Together says they’ve had to take a very cautious approach in their first few weeks back at school.

On The Way It Is with Sue Nunn he said they’ve had to ring parents to come and collect their kids for very mild symptoms noting “We’ll be sending children home, you know they might be complaining of stomach bugs or you know tummy aches and maybe a cold and we’ll be ringing parents just to say you know that your child is looking a bit pale and it probably is just a cold or it probably is just a little tummy bug or something like that but the main thing our focus is on, I imagine every school’s focus is on, is staying open”.