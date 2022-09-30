Carlow set for Féile an Fhómhair and Walking Festival

Plenty of activity on the cards in Carlow this weekend with a range of outdoor and indoor fun.

Carlow Walking Festival starts later today (Friday) with a night hike titled Magic, Myth and Moonlight Under the Stars and many more follow across the weekend.

Enjoy walks along rivers, up hills and through local villages with themes including Mindfulness Meditation as well as History and Heritage with routes suiting those keen for a stroll and others aimed at the hardcore walkers.

There’s also the Follow Me Up to Carlow Set Dancing Weekend which unfolds at the Seven Oaks Hotel across the three days.

These too are tied to a full programme from the annual bilingual Autumn offering, Féile an Fhómhair.

The Glór Cheatharlach organised event is back after a three-year break due to the pandemic and runs from today to next Friday (7th October).

Enjoy music, dance, film, storytelling, a book launch and Pop Up Gaeltachtaí among other activities. Including a screening of An Cailín Ciúin.