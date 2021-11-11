Carlow set for roll out of Festive Family Experience Programme

Carlow’s getting a month-long series of events for the run-up to Christmas this year.

The Festive Family Experience Programme for 2021 has events for all the family in towns across the county. (Full details on Facebook page Carlow Christmas).

It’ll kick off on the last Saturday in November with a Fireworks Display and music from The Backline along the River Barrow in association with KCLR.

Mayor Ken Murnane with be joined by a special guest to Light Up The Town at five o’clock that evening.

Domhnall Doyle of KCLR News has been hearing all about it from Head of Economic Development at Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office, Kieran Comerford …