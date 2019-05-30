Carlow Site Sold for 1.5 Million

A development property with apartments on the Athy Road in Carlow made its reserve of 1.5 million euro at auction yesterday

The Tanner Hall lot, which is set on a 4.5 acre site includes four unfinished ground-floor apartments as well as four completed two-storey apartments. The property also has three acres of land which used to have planning permission for 57 houses.

The Irish Independent reports that another Carlow site on Green Lane sold for 690 thousand euro at yesterdays auction.

Its understood that a neighbour bought the one-acre site which is considered suitable for commercial and residential development as it is zoned town centre.