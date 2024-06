Carlow Special Olympics Football Club has been selected to represent Ireland in an international tournament in Barcelona.

It kicks off in October and will see the entire Irish squad comprising local athletes.

Two coaches and a head of delegation will travel with the side to Reus, Spain.

A fundraiser to help get them on the Road to Reus there has been set up – more on that here.

Stay tuned to hear from some of them on The KCLR Daily between 10am to 1pm today.