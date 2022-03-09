Carlow student continues her journey towards Ukrainian border with Moldova

The journey towards the border continues today for a young Carlow woman trying to get home from Ukraine.

Medical student Racheal Diyaolu was rescued from Sumy successfully on Monday and has spent the last 2 days with a group trying to evacuate.

Because of the curfew and other difficulties they have had to stop over for a second night.

But the hope is that they will reach the border with Moldova at some point today (Wednesday).

Racheal’s sister Christiana updated people following her journey late last night: