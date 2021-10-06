Carlow student in St Patrick’s Maynooth to play vital role for those beginning studies there

Alex Balfe Vicic from Carlow has been appointed Student Ambassador in St Patrick’s Pontifical University, Maynooth.

While students have always supported Faculty in university life, this is the first programme to formally recruit and recognise the skills brought by students to such an important role.

The Ambassadors will be a vital link for incoming students, assisting with orientation activities, providing campus tours and being on hand with advice and recommendations on how best to transition from second-level into life at university.

They will also assist at university events throughout the year passing on their firsthand experiences of life at St Patrick’s.

Alex, who’s studying Theology and Arts, applied for the role as she believes her experience of relocating for third level studies can lend itself to her peers.

She says “After searching available courses I found the course for me, a degree in Theology and Arts. With smaller class sizes, approachable staff, friendly classmates and a beautiful campus I quickly found myself a second home here in Maynooth from Carlow”.

Alex adds “As a Student Ambassador, I hope to share my experience with others who might be studying further away from home. I also want to promote the wide range of subject options available within the Faculty”.