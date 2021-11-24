KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Carlow students today quiz astronauts onboard International Space Station

They'll chat with German astronaut Matthias Maurer who's on his first space mission

Secondary school students in Carlow will get to talk to an astronaut onboard the International Space Station this afternoon in a live video chat.

German astronaut Matthias Maurer is currently on his first space mission, Comic Kiss.

The in-flight call will take place at the Institute of Technology Carlow, where around 100 secondary students from St Leo’s College Carlow, Presentation College Carlow and Tyndall College will have the chance to ask questions on various aspects of space.

