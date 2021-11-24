Carlow students today quiz astronauts onboard International Space Station

Secondary school students in Carlow will get to talk to an astronaut onboard the International Space Station this afternoon in a live video chat.

German astronaut Matthias Maurer is currently on his first space mission, Comic Kiss.

The in-flight call will take place at the Institute of Technology Carlow, where around 100 secondary students from St Leo’s College Carlow, Presentation College Carlow and Tyndall College will have the chance to ask questions on various aspects of space.