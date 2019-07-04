Carlow TD calls for Taoiseach to reconsider appointing Kilkenny man Phil Hogan to EU Commission again

Questions are being raised over whether or not Phil Hogan should be re-appointed to the role of EU Commissioner.

Carlow Deputy Pat Deering who chairs the Dáil’s Agriculture Committee says the Taoiseach should reconsider appointing the Kilkenny man for another 5 year term.

It comes as beef farmers continue to voice their opposition to the proposed Mercosur Trade deal.

Carlow IFA county chairman George Collier says farmers locally are rightly angry about it saying “they can’t believe the hypocrisy of this deal”.

Farmers at Kilkenny mart today had mixed views on whether or not Phil Hogan should get to continue on as EU Commissioner with some describing him as ‘the best of a bad lot’ and others suggesting ‘he could do more for Irish farmers’