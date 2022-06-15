Carlow TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor hits out at waiting times for speech & language services

The Dáil heard this morning how a local mother received a letter from the HSE asking her to stop ringing them.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor read an email to Minister Anne Rabbitte from a stressed parent who claims her young son has been let down time and again as she tries to access speech & language therapy for him.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor appealed to the Minister to help and asked her if she agreed that this is no way to treat parents:

“This lady, and she was really tormented, said I have been ringing, ringing and ringing and yet I have not received any other information. No one is communicating to me. So Minister what can we do”?

Minister Rabbitte in her response accepted that this was no way to treat families:

“I am repeatedly asking the HSE to improve their communications. To spend the time to type a letter to that parent to tell them to stop contacting them is unforgiveable. There’s no excuse for that Deputy”