KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Carlow teenagers in today’s finals of Young Social Innovators of the Year
23 local teenagers will today bid to be named Young Social Innovators of the Year.
The students of St Leo’s College, Carlow made it to today’s awards with project Crossing the Line which tackled the issues of sexual assault & consent.
They undertook a range of initiatives to encourage people to speak out about sexual assault & to educate teenagers on the meaning of consent.
The national final takes place in Croke Park.