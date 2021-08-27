Carlow to Cork Tractor Run starts out in Bagenalstown this morning

A tractor run starting out in Bagenalstown today is hoping to raise €22,000 for the Children’s Hospital in Crumlin.

The annual “Carlow to Cork Tractor Run” will see more than 40 tractors, 10 trucks and 70 volunteers taking part.

It’s the 17th year of the fundraiser which to date has gathered over €420,000 to support sick children.

Jimmy Doyle – or Jimmy D as he’s better known – says they’re heading off this morning and won’t be back till Sunday.

Listen to his chat with our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is here: