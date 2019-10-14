Carlow to host 2020 National Ploughing Championships

The Ploughing is back in Carlow next year.

The National Ploughing Association confirmed the news yesterday evening as prizes for this years competitions were handed out in Mount Wolseley. Local winners Eamonn Tracey, Gary Ireland and Siobhán Dermody were among those collecting silverware.

The site at Ballintrane came in for high praise for last months event, which was described as the most successful to date, with a record breaking 297 thousand visitors across 3 days of glorious sunshine.

Next years event will take place from the 15th to the 17th of September.