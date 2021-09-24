Carlow Town and Castlecomer still with highest rate of Covid-19 in Carlow and Kilkenny

Carlow Town is again showing the highest number of Covid-19 confirmations locally.

Across the seven Local Electoral Areas in Carlow and Kilkenny, the urban centre had 156 cases in the fortnight to midnight Sunday, giving it a 14-day incidence rate of 689 per 100,000 people.

It’s followed by Castlecomer on 526 after 124 positive tests were returned there in the same time frame.

Both are above the national average of 390.

Kilkenny City’s not too far off that though, at 387 after 112 cases.

And that’s followed by Tullow on 311 (58 cases), Piltown on 262 (56), Bagenalstown on 256 (40) leaving Callan Thomastown with the lowest rate for the 14-day spread of 237 after 60 positive returns.

Overall, Ireland has the fourth-highest rate of Coronavirus in the EU but it also has the highest vaccine uptake in the bloc, according to new figures from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.