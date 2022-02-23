Carlow Town bus service still on track to hit the road before end of 2022

The brand new Carlow Town bus service is still on track to get on the road later this year.

Minister Malcolm Noonan says the tender process for the service is still ongoing.

However it’s expected that the National Transport Authority will be in position to award a contract by the middle of the year.

Separately, tender packs have been prepared for the bus stop infrastructure that will be needed around the town.

It’s expected that they will be implemented this summer.