Carlow town Hurling & Camogie Club hit out at “senseless” vandalism that saw playing pitches damaged

Gardaí have been notified

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace06/12/2023
Image: Carlow town hurling and camogie club Facebook

A local GAA community’s hitting out at a senseless act of vandalism.

Carlow Town Hurling & Camogie Club saw their playing surfaces destroyed recently.

It appears a vehicle drove across the pitches while also performing doghnuts and with the recent bad weather the ground was soft so a lot of damage was done caused.

The Gardaí have been notified.

Pajo O’Brien is a member of the executive and told KCLR News; “Just so disappointing to see the damage that was done to the pitches by people doing doughnuts and what have ya, it’s just a senseless act, we’d appeal to anyone who may have have seen anything or who might see something in the future , to contact the local Gardaí, and it is soul destroying”.

Image: Carlow town Hurling and Camogie Club Facebook
