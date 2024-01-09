Carlow town to provide temporary emergency accommodation for 50 international protection applicants

50 people under international protection have been confirmed for accommodation in Carlow.

KCLR News has seen a briefing document issued today by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth which confirms that the former Capuchin Friary building on Dublin Street will be providing 50 beds from next week.

Fianna Fáil Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has confirmed she too has been notified, saying “I got a phone call from the Department just to say that there would be 50 people accommodated in the Capuchins and again, look, the first time I heard of it was this morning, I’m not aware of anyone being informed, I’m wasn’t aware of any consultation with the community, with services, with agencies, so all that I actually know at the moment is that there’s 50 people being accommodated at the Capuchin on Dublin Street in Carlow”.

She adds “The talk is from what I can gather it could be as early as next week, again I’m trying to get onto the Minister and the Department to see can I get more confirmation or what is happening”.

And Deputy Murnane O’Connor concludes “For me now it’s about getting the information, finding out what’s happening, let the people of Carlow know what is happening and I think that is important, the consultation, the one thing we all agree on is it’s letting people know, working with the community, making sure there’s services there, proper services”.

Stay tuned for Wednesday’s The KCLR Daily between 10am and 1pm and our news bulletins for more.