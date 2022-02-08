Carlow Town will not have a St Patrick’s Day parade but will focus instead on an afternoon of family fun and music

Organisers of the St Patrick’s Day festivities in Carlow Town will not hold a parade this year.

Following a meeting last night, a decision was made that the traditional procession will not be on the 2022 menu – it had been hoped it would be a priority but with local marching bands not in a position to participate a move was made to celebrate in another fashion.

A spokesperson’s told KCLR News; “Cancelling for a third year was not an option as Carlow, like all other towns and villages, is eager to mark the easing of health restrictions and provide an opportunity for the community to come together outdoors in a safe environment”.

Instead, Lá le Pádraig will have a new look in Carlow Town with the focus on an afternoon of family fun and music in the open air to celebrate the national feast.

Stay tuned for more on this in our news bulletins, while Sue Nunn will be hearing from the organising committee’s representative on The Way It Is later today (4-6pm).

Meanwhile, Kilkenny City has confirmed its parade (see here) and so too has Tullow (here).