St Patrick’s Day Parade will go ahead in Kilkenny this year

A six day extravaganza is being planned for Kilkenny to celebrate St Patrick’s Day this year.

After being forced online last year the 2022 festivities will be taking to the streets again.

And a packed programme of events is being promised.

It will include street entertainment, carnival rides, a fire show and a fireworks display.

There will also be street food vendors, drumming workshops and live music.

Organisers are promising that Kilkenny’s medieval city will come alive with pageantry, craic agus ceol starting on Tuesday 15th with the Hardin Simmons Cowboy Band from West Texas.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be the central event kicking off at 1.30pm on the Thursday and the theme this year is ‘Run with the Wolves’ based around the Cartoon Saloon movie Wolfwalkers.